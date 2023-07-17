Win: Tickets to the Braves Post-Game Concert with For King and Country and Meet the Band!

Listen in all weekend for your chance to win!

For King and Country Braves Game

Listen this week to B98.5 this weekend for your chance win a pair of tickets to see the Atlanta Braves vs. Diamondbacks at Truist Park on July 20, plus the Postgame concert with For King and Country… and an exclusive meet and greet with the band!

Click here for game info.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/15/2023-07/16/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fourteen (14) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Atlanta Braves vs. Diamondbacks at Truist Park on July 21, plus the Postgame concert with For King and Country and an exclusive meet and greet with the band. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





