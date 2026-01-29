ZAYN seemingly takes aim at Harry Styles ticket price outrage at Las Vegas show

Harry Styles and Zayn Malik of One Direction, seen together in 2014 at the 16th NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

Harry Styles isn't the only former One Direction member who's doing shows and releasing albums: ZAYN is in the middle of a Las Vegas residency and Louis Tomlinson just released his third solo album, How Did I Get Here? But that doesn't mean they're unaware of what their former group mate has been doing.

In fan-shot video recorded during his Wednesday show in Vegas, ZAYN can be heard telling the crowd, "I just want to say a big, big thank you to each and every single one of you for being here with me tonight. Could've been anywhere but decided to spend your night with me. Hopefully the ticket prices weren't too high — just saying."

The crowd screamed and laughed in response to ZAYN's remark, which seemed to be a jab at the fact that many fans have expressed outrage over the price of tickets to Harry's upcoming Together, Together tour.

One fan wrote, "for the price of 2 harry tickets we were able to buy pit tickets for all 7 nights of zayns residency."

Billboard pointed out that the high prices for Harry's shows were for tickets offered during an Amex presale that included merchandise and other goodies. Other presale tickets, the publication noted, are cheaper.

Meanwhile, in an interview with NME published on Wednesday, Louis was asked if he's had a chance to listen to Harry's new single, "Aperture."

"I've only seen one clip of him dancing or getting thrown around or something like that," Louis said. "I haven't actually heard the song in its entirety yet, but I'm sure it's great!"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.