ZAYN announces world tour in support of new album, 'KONNAKOL'

Not only will we be getting solo albums from three different members of One Direction this year, we'll also be getting three world tours.

Following tour announcements from Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, ZAYN has announced his KONNAKOL Tour, in support of his new album of the same name, due out April 17. The first single, "Die For Me," arrives Friday.

The tour marks his first time headlining arenas and stadiums in North America, South America, Mexico and the U.K. It begins May 12 in Manchester, England, and is set to wrap up Nov. 20 in Miami, Florida. The U.S. leg of the tour begins July 19 in Philadelphia.

Tickets will be available through a ZAYN VIP KEY Presale on Feb. 10; all ZAYN VIP KEY holders will receive a unique passcode. You can join the community now through Sunday at midnight ET to receive the passcode.

More presales will run through the week, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Feb. 13. Sale times vary by market; Brazil's general sale begins Feb. 11. VIP packages will also be available.

Meanwhile, Louis' North American tour dates in support of his album How Did I Get Here? start June 3, and Harry's Together, Together tour, in support of his album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. visits the U.S. starting in August.

