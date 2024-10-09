You'll be able to take home Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' performances in November

A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway - Season 2018 A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN: CELEBRATING 15 YEARS ON BROADWAY -- Pictured: Ariana Grande -- (Photo by: Eric Liebowitz/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The movie musical Wicked is hitting theaters on Nov. 22, and it’s been announced that the soundtrack will be released the same day and is currently available for preorder.

Wicked: The Soundtrack features 11 tracks, seven of which feature Ariana in her role as Glinda, including the character's signature number, "Popular." Other well-known songs include "Defying Gravity," sung by Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, and "Dancing Through Life," sung by Ari, Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia, Ari's boyfriend and co-star Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode.

Because this is only part one of Wicked, the songs from the second act of the musical aren't included, including another well-known tune, "For Good." Those will be featured in Wicked Part Two, set for release Nov. 21, 2025.

The album is available on CD in both a standard version, and versions exclusive to Target and Barnes & Noble. On vinyl, there's a two-LP picture disc, a standard black vinyl version and a pink-and-green vinyl version exclusive to Target.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.