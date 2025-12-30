The Year in Music 2025: The extra'Ordinary' rise of Alex Warren

Alex Warren's song "Burning Down" became his first song on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2024, peaking at #69. But even he couldn't have predicted that in 2025 he'd end up spending 10 weeks at #1 on that same chart.

The song that did it for him was "Ordinary," which first took off in the U.K. In June it became the longest-running #1 song of the 2020s to date, spending 12 weeks on top. Alex also became the U.S. artist with the most weeks at #1 on the British singles chart ever, breaking a record previously set in 1955 by country singer Slim Whitman. "Ordinary" eventually racked up 13 weeks at #1 overall on that chart.

In June, "Ordinary" hit #1 for the first time in the U.S., helped along by Alex's performance of the song on season 8 of Love Is Blind. In addition to topping the Hot 100 for 10 weeks, "Ordinary" became the longest-running #1 ever on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart, ruling for 16 weeks.

"Ordinary" also won Alex an MTV VMA for best new artist and earned him a Grammy nomination in the same category; Billboard named him the new artist of the year.

In addition to "Ordinary," Alex charted with other songs from his album You'll Be Alright, Kid, including "Bloodline" with Jelly Roll, "Eternity" and "On My Mind" with Rosé. He also found himself sharing concert stages with Jelly Roll, Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers, Gigi Perez, Myles Smith and more.

In November, Alex announced his first-ever headlining U.S. arena tour, called Little Orphan Alex Live, a reference to the fact that his late mother and father inspire many of his songs. And when tickets for the tour went on sale, Alex realized a lifelong goal of selling out New York's Madison Square Garden, which he did in under an hour.

