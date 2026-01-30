Where Is Her Grammy! RAYE returns to compete again after 2025 performance

Raye performs during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

After being nominated for best new artist and songwriter of the year in 2025, RAYE will compete for the best music film trophy at Sunday night's Grammy Awards. She received the nod for Live at the Royal Albert Hall, which documented a show she did with a full orchestra and gospel choir at the iconic London venue in 2023. RAYE told ABC Audio that the Grammy nod was a validation of her vision.

"It's funny, everyone in my environment back home told me how stupid we all was [sic] to put on a show like this, and then to spend what we did filming it," the "Where Is My Husband!" singer said.

"We put so much effort and heart into that for one night, you know. And I just think to get the highest level of recognition from the Grammys is just a joke, really," she laughed. "So, 'OK. You're all wrong!'"

RAYE also feels her performance at last year's Grammy Awards was the ultimate sign she'd made it.

"It was just thrilling. And I was with my band, my guys who I've been with since I was a little girl, do you know what I mean? And we were just taking in that moment together," she recalled.

"I can't explain the adrenaline," she said, comparing it to "the most amazing roller coaster."

"Two minutes, 35 seconds long, or however long our slot was, and then the screen goes down and then you get off the ride and you're like, 'Ahhhhh!'"

Even if she loses in the best music film category, RAYE is still going home with an award. On Saturday she'll receive the Harry Belafonte Award for best song for social change for "Ice Cream Man.," from her debut album, My 21st Century Blues.

