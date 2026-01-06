'We might sleep': KATSEYE ponders how to celebrate possible Grammy win

KATSEYE pose in the press room during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for MTV)

The Grammys are Feb. 1, and KATSEYE is nominated for the best new artist Grammy, up against artists including Olivia Dean, Alex Warren, sombr, Lola Young and Addison Rae.

Group member Sophia Laforteza tells People that initially, they thought the idea of them being nominated for a Grammy at this point in their career was "impossible" and "just insane," so when they got the good news, she says, "We died."

"It's literally just the biggest, biggest honor ... When we found out, we were all in tears, screaming, crying," adds KATSEYE's Lara Raj.

And if they do win? Lara says, "First, we're all going to probably call our parents ... because most of us are away from our families. And then, I don't know, every time after we have a performance, we love to sleep. So, we might sleep."

"But I think if we win a Grammy, we're going to need to have a party," she adds. "We're going to need to do some celebration, the six of us, for sure."

As for what 2026 holds for the "Gabriela" group, Sophia says, "We're definitely working on a lot of new things and a lot of new music, and we never really do want to spoil anything too crazy. All we can say is for EYEKONS to standby and continue to hang on with what we're going to release, because we plan to do this for a long time."

