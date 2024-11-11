Watch long-lost clip of Britney Spears talking about her conservatorship

A clip of Britney Spears discussing her conservatorship for the first time has emerged online.

Back in 2016, Britney appeared on the U.K. talk show The Jonathan Ross Show to promote her album Glory. At the time, she mentioned the conservatorship, but it was edited out of the final interview — allegedly, according to Page Six, because her team didn't want her to talk about.

But that part has now seen the light of day, thanks to a Nov. 9 episode of Ross' show that rounded up some of his most memorable moments.

In the clip, Ross asks Britney, "The new album ... you are more involved in this musically, I understand, than previous work. So you've taken control. ... Why did you wait till now to do it?"

Britney says, "Well, there's a lot of reasons but I won't get into the whole story."

Ross assures her, "We don't have to go over the whole story."

Britney then says, "I think, since the conservatorship — I'm in a conservatorship, it's the third year of me being under that and I just felt like, a lot of the things were planned for me to do and, you know, being told what to do. And I was just like, 'For this one, I want to make it my baby, and I want to do it myself,' and I was very strategic about the way I did it. That's why it means so much to me."

"You seem in a really good place right now. Would that be a safe thing to say?" Ross asks, to which Britney responds, "Yes, sir."

In her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me, Britney wrote, "I even mentioned the conservatorship on a talk show in 2016, but somehow, that part of the interview didn't make it to the air. Huh. How interesting."

