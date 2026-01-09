Watch HUNTR/X sing new version of 'Golden' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna aka HUNTR/X perform on ABC's 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacreset' (Disney/Christopher Willard)

"Golden" is the song that just won't tarnish.

EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami aka HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night to perform a reimagined version of the Grammy-nominated smash, called "Golden (Glowin' Version)." The three women sang the song while standing in a ring of glowing candles, accompanied by a string section.

"Golden (Glowin' Version)" has also been released on streaming services.

The women recently performed the original version of "Golden" on ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

"Golden" has been #1 on the Billboard Global (Excluding US) for 20 weeks, making it the longest-running #1 song in that chart's history. Last year it became the first female K-pop song to reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's up for four Grammy awards, and it will compete for best original song — motion picture at Sunday night's Golden Globes.

