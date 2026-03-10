Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift helped motivate him to play another season

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, Jan. 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Being engaged to Taylor Swift helped motivate Travis Kelce to continue playing football — and, apparently, to drop the occasional Easter egg.

While Travis was appearing on The Pat McAfee show on Tuesday, Pat told him that he was confused when he heard Travis talk on New Heights about how he couldn't wait to see Chiefs coach Eric Bieniemy "back in the building" — before he'd publicly announced that he was returning for another season.

"Yeah, the thing is once I started dating Taylor, I started understanding what Easter eggs were, and you start kind of just placing those things all over the planet, and everybody starts to catch on," Travis laughed.

Then he admitted, "That was a slipup. I didn't even realize I said that."

Pat then asked Travis if Taylor's work ethic had "helped you think through this process of like, 'Do I still want to go [play football again]'?"

"Without a doubt," Travis replied. "We share the same love for what we do and ... fortunately, we've had this desire since we were kids in our selective professions. And it's just, it's amazing to see her keep going to the table, keep finding new things to write about, keep finding, you know, new melodies and things like that, and on top of that still seeing her have that love and joy in what she does."

"And yeah, of course that's motivating for anybody to see, let alone my fiancée," he continued. "Something like that definitely motivates me to say, 'You know what? I'm not done either.'"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.