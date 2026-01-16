This is me: What Demi Lovato's husband really thinks of 'Camp Rock'

Jordan Lutes and Demi Lovato attend the LA premiere of Hulu's 'Child Star' at NeueHouse Hollywood on September 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Demi Lovato is executive producing the upcoming movie Camp Rock 3, but she revealed on Kylie Kelce's podcast Not Gonna Lie what her husband, Jordan Lutes, thinks of the O.G. version of the beloved Disney franchise.

"I wanted to show Jordan, my husband, Camp Rock," she told Kylie. "He wasn't a Disney kid growing up so he didn't see any of that. I had to educate him."

"We still have yet to watch Camp Rock 2, and I haven't showed him Princess Protection Program," she added, referring to her 2009 Disney Channel movie.

When Kylie asked what Jordan thought of Camp Rock, Demi seemed to hedge a bit.

"Um, he thought it was cute," she said. "You know, he was like, 'This is where you got your start, that's amazing.'"

While Demi wouldn't confirm that she'll actually be appearing in Camp Rock 3, like the Jonas Brothers are, she did say that it focuses on "making way for the new generation to shine their light."

She added, "It's just really exciting to see a new generation step into the footsteps of us and ... it's beautiful to watch."

Because Kylie is, of course, married to Jason Kelce, she and Demi also discussed football. After noting that Demi sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl a few years ago, Kylie suggested that she now move on to doing the halftime show.

Demi agreed that she would love to "manifest" that, adding, "I got a ways to go before halftime, but that would be sick."

