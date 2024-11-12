This is B-A-N-A-N-A-S: Gwen Stefani's 'Love. Angel. Music. Baby.' turns 20

Twenty years ago, on Nov. 12, 2004, Gwen Stefani drove us all B-A-N-A-N-A-S with her debut solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

Released during No Doubt's hiatus, the album featured a throwback '80s dance pop sound inspired by artists like Madonna, Prince and Depeche Mode, and was overseen by a long list of all-star producers, including Outkast's André 3000, Dr. Dre, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, the Neptunes and Gwen's No Doubt bandmate Tony Kanal.

The album debuted in the top 10 and went on to sell over 8 million copies worldwide. It produced hits like "What You Waiting For"; "Rich Girl," featuring rapper Eve; the #1 hit "Hollaback Girl"; and "Cool."

Gwen said that "Hollaback Girl," which has become her signature solo tune, was inspired by an interview with Courtney Love in which the Hole frontwoman said, "Being famous is just like being in high school. But I'm not interested in being the cheerleader. I'm not interested in being Gwen Stefani. She's the cheerleader."

Gwen later said in an interview, "Y'know someone one time called me a cheerleader, negatively, and I've never been a cheerleader. So I was, like, 'OK, f*** you. You want me to be a cheerleader? Well, I will be one then. And I'll rule the whole world, just you watch me.'"

Love. Angel. Music. Baby. earned Gwen six Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year. In 2006, she followed it up with her second solo album, The Sweet Escape. Gwen returned to No Doubt for their 2009 tour; the band eventually released a comeback album, Push and Shove, in 2012.

Gwen wouldn't release another solo album until 2016's This Is What the Truth Feels Like. Her latest solo release, Bouquet, is due out Nov. 15.

(Videos contain uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.