'The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony' airs New Year's Day on ABC

If you missed the live Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in November, on Jan. 1 ABC will air a primetime special featuring highlights from the ceremony, which honored Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, Salt-N-Pepa, The White Stripes, Outkast, Bad Company and the late Joe Cocker.

"I feel that this is a great opportunity to bring people together," Cyndi told KABC-TV on the red carpet the night of the induction. "I grew up believing that rock 'n' roll can save the world. And to be part of the community ... to remind people who we are and what we have done and what we can do together is kind of why I came."

She was also happy about her fellow inductees. "I'm so excited that Salt-N-Pepa are getting inducted, I love those guys," she said. "I worked with Joe Cocker way back and he was such a lovely fellow, I mean, really a great guy. And I wish he was here to enjoy his induction. But I guess he's here in spirit."

During the show, Teddy Swims sang Joe's classic song "Feelin' Alright" as a tribute to the soulful star. Teddy told ABC Audio that when he was in middle school, watching a YouTube video of Cocker singing the song "changed my life forever."

British singer RAYE was part of an all-girl band that performed in tribute to Cyndi. It also included Avril Lavigne, The Go-Go's Gina Schock and Lisa Coleman of Prince & The Revolution. RAYE told ABC Audio she was raised on Cyndi's music, noting, "'True Colors' is one of my dad's and me's favorite songs we used to listen to in the car and sing along."

Other performers and presenters included Chappell Roan, Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo, Bryan Adams, Heart's Nancy Wilson, Doja Cat and Missy Elliott.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony airs Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It streams the next day on Hulu.

