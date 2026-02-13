Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' tops UK chart; producer reveals Travis Kelce helped hook up song's remix

We'll find out next week if Taylor Swift has topped the Billboard Hot 100 with "Opalite," but she's already done so in the U.K.

The song, which premiered exclusively on Spotify and Apple Feb. 6, has risen to #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart. This marks the first time any Taylor album has produced two #1 singles on that chart: in addition to "Opalite," "The Fate of Ophelia" was #1 for seven weeks last year.

"Opalite," which is one of the most popular songs on her latest album, is Taylor's sixth U.K. #1. The others are "Look What You Made Me Do," "Anti-Hero," "Is It Over Now (Taylor's Version)" and "Fortnight."

Meanwhile, a text chain has revealed how Taylor found one of the people who remixed "Opalite" for her new series of collectible CD singles. Turns out her fiancée, Travis Kelce, had the hookup. The remixer, Chris Lake, is a house music DJ and producer. He posted his exchange with Travis, who's a big fan of the genre.

"Just heard you and Taylor were listening to my tracks. ... I'm going to take a crack at remixing this track for [Taylor]," Chris wrote. Travis replied, "You're a legend bro love everything you come out with. ... Can't wait to see how you put it together man."

When Chris sent him the remix a few days later, Travis wrote, "It's so good dawg, I'm gonna be rippin this s*** every car ride!!" Travis added, "She loves it too!! She said her teams gonna reach out asap!"

Chris captioned the exchange, "When @killatrav & @taylorswift hit you about an official remix.. you get it done :)."

Taylor reposted the exchange on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Confirmed, Travis is my in-house house guy."

