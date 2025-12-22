Taylor Swift's #1 again; director grateful she okayed song use in 'The Housemaid'

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl has now collected a nice round number of weeks at #1: It's been on top for a total of 10, non-consecutively.

According to Billboard, the album got an 18% sales boost thanks to color vinyl variants of the album that started shipping out to customers in the past week. As per Billboard, Taylor's now the only female artist in history ever to have had at least four albums that have each spent at least 10 weeks at #1. Her previous albums that accomplished this: The Tortured Poets Department, 1989 and Fearless.

Meanwhile, director Paul Feig shared with Deadline that he was surprised Taylor okayed the use of one of her songs in his new film The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney. The song in question is "I Did Something Bad," from Reputation.

“Well, that’s the thing; you want to put a Taylor song in your movie, but she and her company have to approve it,” he told Deadline, adding, "We were like, ‘It’s so perfect, but she’s never gonna clear this.' Then we showed she and her people the movie, and she approved it. So, I guess she likes it. Thank you, Taylor!”

The Housemaid is about a woman who starts working as a housekeeper for a family that appears to be perfect, but is actually hiding something. According to Deadline, it also features songs from Kelly Clarkson, Lana Del Rey, Linda Ronstadt and other female artists.

