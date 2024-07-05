Taylor Swift supports the "Summer of Sabrina"

John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV

By Andrea Dresdale

Nobody's happier about Sabrina Carpenter's global success than one Taylor Swift.

Sabrina took to Instagram to announce her latest accomplishments, writing, "and just like that you guys sold out the entire short n' sweet tour, espresso went #1 at pop radio ... thank you all so so much!!!  i can't wait to see you on the road."

Taylor wrote in the comments, "SUMMER OF SABRINA AND MAY IT CONTINUE FOREVER."
Sabrina, of course, was tapped by Taylor to open multiple shows on the Eras Tour, which just may have kick-started the "Sabrina-ssance" that's happening now.

Appearing on NBC's Today on the Fourth of July, Jack Antonoff -- who co-wrote and produced Sabrina's "Please, Please, Please" and much of Taylor's The Tortured Poets Department -- called the success he's had with both women "wild."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!