Taylor Swift addresses foiled Vienna terror plot for first time in post

Taylor Swift addressed the foiled terror plot in Vienna that led to the cancellations of her shows for the first time in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Swift called the cancellations "devastating" in her first comments since the three shows, previously scheduled for Aug. 8, Aug. 9 and Aug. 10, were called off following authorities' arrest of three suspects in the alleged plot.

"The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows," she wrote.

Tay then offered her gratitude to the authorities who helped thwart the alleged plot, "because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives."

"I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together," Swift continued. After the cancellations, Taylor's fans gathered in the streets of Vienna to sing her songs.

She also addressed the absence of comment on the Vienna incident while performing at London's Wembley Stadium.

"Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows," she wrote. "In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to."

Tay ended the post with a shout-out to the crowds at her five Wembley concerts, noting, “The energy in that stadium was like the most giant bear hug from 92,000 people each night, and it brought me back to a place of carefree calm up there.”

Taylor resumes her Eras Tour in the U.S. in October.

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Swift for additional comment.

