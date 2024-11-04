Taylor Swift performs final U.S. show of The Eras Tour

Long live all the magic she made.

The final U.S. show of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour took place Sunday in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the pop superstar made sure the American shows went out with a bang.

"The very last U.S. show the Eras Tour will ever play is right here in Indianapolis, Indiana," Taylor told the crowd of over 69,000 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium during the opening Lover set.

After the concert ended, Taylor continued her tradition of walking off stage sipping a glass of wine after finishing a leg of the tour. In fan-captured footage, the singer was seen blowing kisses while wearing a sparkly magenta dress, carrying a celebratory glass of white wine.

Indianapolis went all out to celebrate housing the last U.S. show of The Eras Tour. Over 30 streets in the downtown area of the city were temporarily renamed into Eras-themed avenues. They included The Man Dr., London Boy Ln., So High School St., ...Ready for It? Rd., Bad Blood Blvd and, of course, Cornelia St., among others.

While there were no special announcements made during the concert, Taylor performed mash-ups of fan-favorite songs during the acoustic surprise song set. Fittingly, she sang "Cornelia Street" from Lover, which she mashed up with "The Bolter" from The Tortured Poets Department on guitar. The blended tune ended on this final phrase, "I don't want to lose you, I hope it never ends, but she was leaving, and it felt like freedom."

On piano, Taylor played a mash-up of "Death By A Thousand Cuts" from Lover and "The Great War" from Midnights.

There are only nine shows of The Eras Tour left to go. Taylor heads to Canada next, where she will perform six shows in Toronto and three in Vancouver.

