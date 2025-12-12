Taylor Swift takeover: Two 'End of an Era' episodes, 'The Final Show' now streaming on Disney+

Disney+ is officially Swiftie Central on Friday: a heaping helping of Taylor Swift-related content has arrived.

The first two episodes of The End of an Era, a six-episode docuseries that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, are now streaming. Also available is Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, which captures the tour's last show in Vancouver, British Columbia, in December 2024.

Even if you've already seen last year's Eras Tour, The Final Show offers something new: The Tortured Poets Department segment, which Taylor added following the 2024 release of the album.

For those without Disney+, ABC will air episode 1 of The End of an Era and a one-hour version of the concert special on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

In the documentary, Taylor reflects on the tour's impact, saying, "This show created a bonding experience for 70,000 people all at once and I don't know how that happened. I've never been part of a phenomenon before."

She admitted she was surprised by the success of the tour during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"It took a second," she said. "In the beginning, we were seeing all this insane demand for the tour, but I chalked it up to, 'I've put out five albums. I haven't gotten to tour any of them and there's built-up demand.'"

"I didn't realize it was going to be this until you start hearing people's experiences at the show," she continued, mentioning articles she read about fans experiencing "post-concert amnesia."

"They were getting like, 'joy blackouts,'" she said. "And I was like, 'Oh, man, I think this one is different!'"

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.