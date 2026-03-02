Taylor Swift releasing 'Elizabeth Taylor' vinyl for Record Store Day

When the list of Record Store Day releases was first announced, Taylor Swift wasn't on it — but she is now.

Taylor, a big supporter of the annual event, is releasing a 70-inch vinyl single of "Elizabeth Taylor," one of the songs on her album The Life of a Showgirl. It's pressed on "Cry My Eyes Violet Glitter" vinyl and comes with "collectible cover artwork."

The flip side of the single is the "So Glamorous Cabaret Version" of the song. The record be available while supplies last.

As for whether or not this means that "Elizabeth Taylor" will be an official single from The Life of a Showgirl, that remains to be seen. So far, the album has produced two #1 hits: "Opalite" and "The Fate of Ophelia."

Record Store Day 2026 takes place April 18 at independent record stores nationwide. Bruno Mars is this year's Record Store Day ambassador. In 2022, in honor of the 15th anniversary of the event, Taylor served as Record Store Day's first-ever global ambassador.

