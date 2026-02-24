Taylor Swift is 'seriously bouncing off the walls' over 'Opalite' #1

Taylor Swift has posted behind-the-scenes footage from her song and video "Opalite" as a thanks to fans who helped get the track to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Just a few Opalite memories to celebrate the Hot 100 #1 you guys just got this song!!" she wrote. "I can't even sum up my excitement and I'm so blown away by the love you've shown this song and video."

The carousel includes footage of Taylor recording the song in the studio, practicing the video choreography and admiring the '90s outfit she wore on set.

Taylor then adds in the caption that The Life of a Showgirl is now her first album since 1989 to produce two number-one hits; it's song "The Fate of Ophelia" also topped the chart.

"[I]t all adds up to me being so thankful to the fans who helped make this happen by welcoming this song into your lives with open arms," she continues. "Seriously bouncing off the walls about this!! Just wanted to say THANK YOU, might go buy a giant pretzel at the mall to celebrate, iykyk."

That last line is a reference to a scene in the video, in which she and co-star Domhnall Gleeson go on a date to a mall and eat giant pretzels while riding the escalator. She added a pretzel, rock and cactus emoji, referring to other items that are prominently featured in the video.

