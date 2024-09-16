Taylor Swift cheers for Travis Kelce, helps Patrick Mahomes celebrate 29th birthday early

I don't know about you, but Patrick Mahomes was feeling nearly 29 on Sunday, and Taylor Swift was there to help him celebrate.

After cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Chiefs defeated the Bengals on Sept. 15, Taylor, Travis' teammates, and their wives and girlfriends marked Patrick's 29th birthday with a balloon display, throwback photos and a giant cookie cake, all documented on Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story.

There was also a photo booth, and Chariah Gordon, who's engaged to Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, posted photos of herself posing with Taylor and defensive tackle Chris Jones' girlfriend, Sheawna Weathersby. In one of Chariah's photos, she, Taylor and Sheawna are standing in front of a framed Eras Tour poster.

Patrick's birthday is Sept. 17, so it was an early celebration.

According to E!, Taylor attended the game with her mom, Andrea Swift, her brother, Austin, and her friends Danielle and Este Haim from the band HAIM. Fans captured footage of Andrea hugging Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, in the VIP suite.

Taylor's support of Travis came a few days after she shouted him out at the MTV VMAs on Sept. 11, thanking him for cheering her on while she was directing her award-winning video for "Fortnight."

"Something that I’ll always remember is when I finished a take and I’d say 'cut,' and we’d be done with that take, I would always hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting it," she told the crowd. "That one person was my boyfriend, Travis."

