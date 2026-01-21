Taylor Swift to be youngest woman inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor Swift is set to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

At 36 years old, the singer will become the youngest woman ever to be inducted, thanks to her catalog of songs including "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)," "Blank Space," "Anti-Hero," "Love Story" and "The Last Great American Dynasty." Carole King was previously the youngest woman inducted, at age 44.

Taylor is the second youngest songwriter overall to receive the honor; Stevie Wonder was the first at 33 years old.

In addition to Taylor, the 2026 inductees include Alanis Morissette; Kenny Loggins; Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS; Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, who wrote hits like Rihanna's "Umbrella" and Beyonce's "Single Ladies"; Walter Afanasieff, who co-wrote Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and "Hero"; and Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, who write hits for Tina Turner like "What's Love Got To Do With It" and "We Don't Need Another Hero."

Nominees for induction become eligible 20 years after their first commercial release of a song.

"This year's lineup not only showcases iconic songs but also celebrates unity across various genres," SHOF chairman Nile Rodgers said in a statement, in part. "These songwriters have profoundly impacted the lives of billions of listeners worldwide, and it is our privilege to honor their contributions."

The induction ceremony will take place June 11 in New York City.

