Taylor, Sabrina, Benson & Ariana are winners at MTV EMAs

Just like at the MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 2024 MTV EMAs, which took place in Manchester, England, on Nov. 10.

Taylor took home Best Video for "Fortnight," as well as Best Artist, Best Live and Best U.S. Act. Tyla was the second-biggest winner, taking home three trophies.

Benson Boone won his first MTV EMA for Best New, and performed his hits "Beautiful Things" and "Slow It Down" while playing a golden grand piano suspended in the air. Sabrina Carpenter took home Best Song for "Espresso," and Ariana Grande won Best Pop.

Shawn Mendes performed on the show and won Best Canadian Act; Sia won Best Australian Act. '80s hitmakers Pet Shop Boys were presented with the MTV EMA Pop Pioneer award and performed their #1 hit "West End Girls," which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary.

