Tate McRae, Zara Larsson & more to be honored at 'Billboard' Women in Music event

Tate McRae, Zara Larsson, Laufey, Kehlani and more are among the honorees at this year's Billboard Women in Music Event, set for April 29 in LA.

Despite making music for a decade, Zara will be honored with the Breakthrough Award for her recent international chart success. Tate, meanwhile, will get the Hitmaker Award for her "chart‑dominating catalog and undeniable cultural influence."

Laufey will be presented with the Innovator Award for her unique spin on jazz-pop, while Kehlani will receive the Impact Award for her "artistry, advocacy, and influence on culture and community."

Other honorees include Mariah the Scientist, who'll get the Rising Star Award; country star Ella Langley, who'll receive the Powerhouse Award; and actress/singer Teyana Taylor, who'll get the Visionary Award for her "boundless creativity and cultural impact across music, film, fashion, and choreography."

Presenters, as well as the recipient of the Billboard Woman of the Year award, will be announced soon.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.