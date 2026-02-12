Tame Impala announces summer US tour

Tame Impala performs onstage at Barclays Center on October 27, 2025 in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Columbia Records)

Tame Impala has announced a summer U.S. arena tour in support of the outift's new album, Deadbeat.

The trek kicks off July 7 in Miami, and will conclude Sept. 19 in Houston. Djo, who appears in the video for the Deadbeat track "Loser," will provide support on the first half of the tour, while Dominic Fike will be on the bill for the second.

Presales begin Wednesday at noon local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 20 at noon local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TameImpala.com.

Deadbeat, the fifth Tame Impala album, was released in October. It includes the single "Dracula" and the Grammy-winning track "End of Summer."

