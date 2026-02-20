SZA releases 'Save the Day' from 'Hoppers' soundtrack

SZA is here to “Save the Day.”

The singer has released her new track from the upcoming Disney/Pixar animated film Hoppers.

Her contribution to the soundtrack was a full-circle moment for director Daniel Chong, who listened to SZA’s music while making the film.

“SZA’s music saved me during the making of this movie,” Chong says in a statement. “It was a lifeline during the stress of the filmmaking process, a voice that comforted and inspired me through it all. It felt so perfect to have an original song by SZA, to have her give voice to the movie and its hopeful themes.”

He says the song perfectly captures the emotional journey of the film’s main character, Mabel, an animal lover who uses new technology to “hop” into the mind of a robotic beaver and communicate directly with the animals.

The movie's soundtrack, featuring an original score composed by Mark Mothersbaugh, debuts the same day as the movie, March 6. A special "Save the Day" vinyl shaped like Mabel is now available for preorder exclusively at Disney Music Emporium.

