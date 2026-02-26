Streaming gold: Alysa Liu's routines boost Zara Larsson & PinkPantheress, Laufey, Donna Summer

Gold medalist Alysa Liu of Team United States celebrates at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on Feb. 19, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Tang Xinyu/VCG via Getty Images)

Alysa Liu isn't a just an Olympic gold medalist, she's a one-woman streaming booster.

Three songs that the figure skater used in her routines during the Winter Olympics have experienced huge bumps in their streams and downloads, according to Billboard.

During her short program, she skated to Laufey's "Promise," which has seen its streams go up 67%. According to Billboard, Laufey thanked Liu at a recent show for bringing the song "such new life."

Liu's free skate program saw her skating to the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Donna Summer's "MacArthur Park Suite," and the track's streams went up 976%. Sales, meanwhile, increased over 4,500%. Legendary songwriter Jimmy Webb, who wrote the song, personally thanked Liu.

And at the Olympic Gala on Feb. 21, Liu skated to the PinkPantheress/Zara Larsson remix of "Stateside," and the song's streams increased by 88%.

Meanwhile, thanks to Liu the "Stateside" remix has hit the #1 spot on the U.S. Spotify Charts.

