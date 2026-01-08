'Stranger Things' ﻿ending marks new 'Beginning' for Djo's streaming numbers

While not even on the soundtrack, Djo's music has received a massive post-Stranger Things bump.

Djo, of course, is the musical project of Stranger Things star Joe Keery, who played the character Steve Harrington on the Netflix sci-fi series. According to Billboard, the Djo catalog saw an increase of 114% in streams and 364% in digital song sales following the premiere of the final Stranger Things episode on New Year's Eve.

The jump was mostly driven by a renewed interest in the breakout Djo single, "End of Beginning," which has seen a 114% increase in streams and a 430% increase in digital song sales. "End of Beginning," which previously peaked at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100, has now reentered the all-genre chart at #16 and could breach the top 10.

The most recent Djo album is 2025's The Crux, which includes the singles "Basic Being Basic" and "Delete Ya."

