Stadium season: Noah Kahan announces The Great Divide Tour

After dropping a new single on Friday and a video on Sunday night, Noah Kahan has now released dates for a summer stadium tour.

Noah's The Great Divide Tour, named after his upcoming album of the same name, kicks off June 11 in Orlando, Florida, and will visit stadiums across North America, including Boston's Fenway Park, LA's Rose Bowl Stadium, New York's Citi Field, Chicago's Wrigley Field and Toronto's Rogers Stadium. It's currently set to wrap up Aug. 30 in Seattle.

Gigi Perez will open all dates. So far, Boston is the only city with two shows scheduled, reflecting its status as a sort-of hometown stop for the Vermont-born artist.

Fans can sign up for a presale at Ticketmaster, kicking off Feb. 10 at 12 p.m. local time. The general onsale begins Feb. 12 at 12 pm. local time via Noah's website.

The Great Divide will arrive April 24. The music video for the title track premiered during the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. Fans can visit Priceless.com/NoahKahan to learn more about VIP experiences available through his partnership with Mastercard.

