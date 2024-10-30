Sophie Turner says end of marriage to Joe Jonas was 'incredibly sad'

When Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ended their four-year marriage, all the messy details ended up in the tabloids. Looking back on it, the Game of Thrones actress will only say, "It was hard."

Speaking to Harpers Bazaar, the actress says, "I'm going through a legal process right now where I can't really say much, but it was incredibly sad. We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard."

But the British star hints that one point of contention may have been that she wasn't happy in the U.S.

"It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England,” she says. “I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long – six years." She reveals she was homesick while living with Joe, first in LA and then in Miami, and finally, she says, she became sick of U.S. politics.

"The gun violence, Roe v Wade being overturned ... Everything just kind of piled on," she says. "After the Uvalde [school] shooting, I knew it was time to get the f*** out of there.”

But she and Joe will always be tied together through their daughters, Willa and Delphine. Though she lives in London, she tells Harpers Bazaar that when the girls are with Joe, she stays with friends because she finds it to be "absolute agony" to be home alone without them.

Next year, Turner, who's moved on with new boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, stars in the movie Trust as an actress trying flee an internet scandal — and she can relate.

“That one really mirrored my life from this past year," she says. "It was a chance to let out some serious anger, which was fun."

