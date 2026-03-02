Sombr's onstage 'attack' at BRIT Awards was all an act

During sombr's performance of "Undressed" at the BRIT Awards on Saturday night, some guy ran onstage and pushed him off the podium he was standing on. While security guards removed the person -- who was wearing a t-shirt reading, "Sombr is a homewrecker" on the back -- the unbothered singer got back up on the podium and started singing "back to friends." Was it an actual attack? Nope.

On Instagram, sombr posted a photo of the moment, with the guy's t-shirt clearly visible. He captioned it, "He should've pushed me harder. My first @brits, thank you. The shirt he's wearing is available now x." Sombr's current single, in case you didn't know, is called "Homewrecker."

Sure enough, the same photo is on sombr's official website. You can buy the tee for $40, and you'll get it in three to four weeks.

If that wasn't enough proof for you, a rep for sombr confirmed to Variety that the entire thing was staged.

At the BRITs, which took place in Manchester, England, sombr was nominated for international artist of the year and international song for "Undressed." He lost in the latter category to "APT." by Rosé and Bruno Mars, and in the former category to Rosalía.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.