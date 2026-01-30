Sombr tops 'Billboard' Pop Airplay chart, playfully threatens Alex Warren

Sombr is celebrating a chart milestone as he heads into the Grammy Awards, where he's competing for best new artist.

His song "Back to Friends" has topped the Billboard Pop Airplay chart, giving him his first #1 on that tally. He previously reached the top 10 with "Undressed" in September.

Billboard notes that "Back to Friends" is the first #1 hit on the chart to be written and produced by one person since 2022, when Glass Animals' "Heat Waves" topped the tally. That song was written and produced by the band's Dave Bayley.

"I think people are just craving real music with real instruments and real bridges and really thoughtful writing," sombr told Billboard. He added, "I didn't set out to make pop songs — I initially set out to make alternative indie songs. [They] became pop songs because they were catchy."

In other sombr news, he and fellow best new artist Grammy nominee Alex Warren are now in a mock war after sombr, born Shane Boose, raided Alex's dressing room and stole some of his belongings when they both appeared at a pre-Grammy event. On his Instagram Story, Alex posted a video of himself raiding Shane's dressing room, stealing his food and other items.

Shane then reposted Alex's video, captioning it, "You took it too far. good luck bro."

We can't wait to see what happens in the dressing rooms at the Grammys on Sunday.

