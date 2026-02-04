Sombr releasing new single 'Homewrecker' on Thursday

Sombr performs at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, broadcasting live Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 (Stewart Cook/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)
By Andrea Dresdale

Fresh from his Grammys performance, sombr is dropping a new single on Thursday.

You can hear a snippet of the track on Instagram now. sombr wrote, "homewrecker drops thursday at 3pm PST." He also shared that the video for the song will star Zombies actor Milo Manheim, and model and influencer Quenlin Blackwell, both of whom appear in the Instagram announcement with the singer.

This will be sombr's first new music since he released his debut album, I Barely Know Her, in August 2025. That album has produced the hits "Back to Friends," "Undressed" and "12 to 12."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985