Sombr to perform at 2026 BRIT Awards

Sombr performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (JC Olivera/WireImage)

Sombr will be performing at the 2026 BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys.

The ceremony takes place Feb. 28 in Manchester, England. In addition to performing, sombr is nominated for two BRITs: international artist of the year and international song of the year with "undressed."

"I'm so honoured to be performing at the iconic BRIT Awards," sombr says. "I am so thankful to everyone who has supported me this past year. I love the UK and all the British people, it's my second home!"

Previously announces BRIT performers include Harry Styles, Wolf Alice, Olivia Dean, HUNTR/X, Alex Warren, Mark Ronson and ROSALÍA.

