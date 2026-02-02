Shinedown's Brent Smith mourns loss of his mother: 'I miss her so very much'

Shinedown frontman Brent Smith has shared that his mother, Patricia Ann Smith, died in January.

"All of the love I have in my heart came from my Mother," Smith writes in an Instagram post published Sunday. "All of my patience, my empathy, my kindness, and understanding came from her as well. She was the sweetest, and most loving person I have ever known."

"I know she is free, and she is everywhere, but I miss her so very much," he adds.

Smith says that he while he was "not an easy child to raise," his mom "never gave up on me."

"She allowed me to make mistakes," Smith writes. "She encouraged me to go after my dreams, and she taught me that no matter what, none of us are perfect, but we must learn from each other, so that we can take care of each other."

"I'm so grateful for the time I had with her, and I am honored, that I was able to be with her when she passed," he continues. "I got to tell her how much I loved her, and that I hope I have made her proud. I will never forget the love in her eyes when she looked at me, and said son there's no way to measure how proud, and how much I love you, because our bond is forever."

