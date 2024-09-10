Shawn Mendes reveals which (unreleased) song he's performing at the MTV VMAs

Shawn Mendes will be one of the performers at the MTV VMAs on Sept. 11, and it turns out he's going to treat viewers to a song we haven't heard yet.

Rather than play "Why Why Why" or "Isn't That Enough" — the two songs we've heard so far from his upcoming album, Shawn — he's going to perform another one. He wrote on Instagram, "NOBODY KNOWS

LIVE AT THE VMAS. SONG OUT MIDNIGHT ET 9/12."

He added, "I’m absolutely BEAMING to play this song live." He included a clip of the song in his post. Shawn's new album is out Oct. 18.

The VMAs will find the Canadian singer/songwriter performing on the same bill as his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello and his rumored ex-girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET to see how awkward it gets.

