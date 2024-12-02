Shaboozey's 'A Bar Song' tipped out of #1 by Kendrick Lamar

Shaboozey's bid to set the all-time record for longest-running #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 has been stymied by Kendrick Lamar.

The rapper's new song "Squabble Up" has replaced Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" on top of the chart after 19 weeks. The song remains tied for the record with "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

"Squabble Up" is from Kendrick's new album, GNX, and it joins four other songs from the new album in occupying the entire top five of the Hot 100: "TV Off" at #2; "Luther" featuring SZA at #3; "Wacced Out Murals" at #4; and "Hey Now" at #5. Kendrick is now only the fourth artist ever to have dominated the top five in a single week, following Taylor Swift, The Beatles and Drake.

Meanwhile, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" has fallen to #6.

Kendrick also has two more songs in the top 10, at numbers 8 and 9. Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" makes its annual entrance into the upper reaches of the chart, rising from #16 to #10.

"Squabble Up" is Kendrick's third #1 hit of 2024 — that's the most chart-toppers of any other artist this year.

