Selena Gomez's husband shows off clean feet on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' ﻿following dirty feet controversy

When Selena Gomez's husband, Benny Blanco, and his friend Dave Burd aka Lil' Dicky launched their new podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, some viewers got seriously bent out of shape over Benny's dirty feet in one of the scenes. Some even went so far as to question why Selena was with him. Well, he's now proven that he is capable of basic hygiene.

When Benny and Dave appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, Jimmy brought up the dirty feet incident. "First of all, it's the facility's fault, not mine. ... I have great feet!" yelled Benny. He then whipped off his shoe and sock and had the camera zoom in on his foot. Not only was it clean, but it also appeared that he'd had a pedicure.

As for blaming the facility, Dave pointed out that they filmed it in his actual house. However, he noted, "It was the first day we filmed anything so the crew was coming in and out. It probably was a little bit dirty."

During the chat, the two men also talked about Dave being the officiant at Selena and Benny's wedding last year. Benny revealed that Selena had lost her handwritten vows, and he found them right before the wedding.

“I didn’t look. I closed my eyes and handed them to her," Benny told Jimmy. "I swear! I swear I didn’t look. But how good is that? It made me look so good. It was like the best thing I could have done. I’m about to marry her and then I find the thing? She was crying.”

