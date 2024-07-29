Selena Gomez responds to speculation about her appearance

Selena Gomez has revealed what cosmetic procedure she's had done in response to fan speculation about her appearance.

In a TikTok video originally shared in 2023, Marissa Barrionuevo, a physician's assistant in a plastic surgery practice, was asked to speculate on what kind of work Selena may have had done. She refused, noting that Selena has lupus, which could very well have altered her appearance.

But when Selena commented on that video a few days ago, Marissa pinned her comment to the top of a new video. That comment read, "Honestly I hate this. I was on stripes [sic] because of flare up. I have Botox. That's it. Leave me alone."

In the new video, Marissa said she agreed that people should leave Selena alone and apologized if the video made her feel uncomfortable. "You don't owe it to us to explain why you don't look the same as when you were a teenager or, like, in your 20s," she said.

Selena then commented on that video, "I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes."

The star has spoken out about body-shaming in the past. In 2019 she said, "I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that's when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff."

