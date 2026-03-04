Selena Gomez shares unseen wedding photos, reveals how many kids she wants

Selena Gomez has shared a treasure trove of throwback photos and videos in a photo dump on her Instagram Story, including unseen pics from her wedding and a snap with her BFF Taylor Swift.

One photo shows Selena wearing the high-necked sleeveless Ralph Lauren gown she later debuted in a first-look photo. It's not clear whether she's laughing or crying.

"First fitting of one of my dresses," she captioned the image, adding a crying happy tears emoji.

Another photo captures a laughing Selena in her reception dress alongside her husband, Benny Blanco. The couple are seated on chairs being lifted up by wedding guests, with Benny holding a piece of fabric. The moment highlights a beloved Jewish wedding tradition in which the bride and groom are hoisted in chairs by the guests while each holds one end of a cloth — usually a napkin — as they're lifted up and down.

The dump also includes a photo of Selena "fangirling" while posing with How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor, as well as a picture of her and Taylor Swift eating a red, white and blue ice pop. According to People, the latter was taken at Taylor's 2023 Fourth of July party.

Meanwhile, on the new episode of Benny's podcast Friends Keep Secrets, Selena revealed that she hopes to have four children because of a scene in the movie The Family Stone where Diane Keaton's character is surrounded by her children at the dinner table. "It has always made me feel so good inside that I said, 'One day when I'm her age, I want to see that dinner table,'" Selena shared.

She added, "Whatever happens happens. If we're only able to have one, none, I don't know ... but my dream for sure was that scene where they're all at the dinner table."

