Selena Gomez praises boyfriend Benny Blanco's inclusion in 'People' Sexiest Men issue

Selena Gomez's boyfriend, Benny Blanco, isn't the official "Sexiest Man Alive," but he is featured in People magazine's annual "Sexiest Men" issue — and she seems thrilled.

On her Instagram Story, she posted a photo from the article that shows Benny, who's a hit songwriter and producer as well as a cook, lying on a dining room table, showing off his custom take on Selena's favorite Taco Bell dish. "Not only do you love me unconditionally, you always get me my Taco Bell Mexican Pizza," she captioned the photo.

In the People article, Benny explains that by practicing a lot, he's been able to make a near-perfect copy of Taco Bell's meat mixture at home because Selena loves it. One of his tips on how to be a "gentleman" is to learn how to cook. "Even if you're terrible at cooking, [your partner] will like it because you did it," he says. "Ask your partner what they want to eat ... if you don't know how to cook it — learn it."

In another Story, Selena posted a poem by William C. Hannan, which goes, "I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do." She tagged Blanco.

Also in the People article, Benny says he and Selena share clothing, "except some of the gowns and stuff." He adds, "They're so hard to get on and off ... but I wouldn't mind wearing a dress if it was a nice one."

