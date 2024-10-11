Sabrina Carpenter's got a "Taste" for #1, makes UK chart history

Sabrina Carpenter's got a real "Taste" for the #1 spot.

As her song "Taste" scored a seventh straight week on top of the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart, the Short n' Sweet star has made history: She's now the female artist with the most weeks ever at #1 in a single year.

Sabrina has spent a total of 19 weeks on top of that chart in 2024: seven with "Taste," seven with "Espresso" and five with "Please Please Please."

Sabrina takes over the record from the late Olivia Newton-John, who spent 16 weeks on top in 1978. Among all artists, she's tied with Ed Sheeran, who in 2021 spent 19 weeks on top with four different songs.

"Taste" is also tied for the title of the U.K.'s longest-running #1 of the year with Noah Kahan's "Stick Season."

According to Page Six, when Sabrina sang "Espresso" at the Time100 Next Gala on Oct. 9, she told the crowd, "If you're sick of it, I'm sorry. If not, sing along!"

