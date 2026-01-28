ROSÉ reveals the lengths she went to in order to hide her romance

ROSÉ has always been very private about her romantic life, but now she's revealed what lengths she went to in order to hide at least one relationship from the public.

While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked ROSÉ how she avoided getting photographed by the paparazzi with a man. The answer, the "APT." singer revealed, is that she wore disguises. Specifically, she said, she "studied how elderly women would dress on the street," and then she'd order those same kinds of clothes, plus a short dark wig, and wear it to visit her then-boyfriend.

"I would go to his house, because we can't go anywhere," she explained. "I would travel that way just in case somebody [saw me]."

She laughed, "For a while in my house I had a whole section of grandma clothes, because I went wild. I just ordered, like, light-blue flowery long skirts." She said she did that for "at least six months," because she was "so committed to keep the secret."

Also on Call Her Daddy, the BLACKPINK singer, whose birth name is Roseanne Park, talked about her stage name, revealing she only found out that she'd been assigned the name "ROSÉ" by her record company about eight hours before it was announced publicly.

"They actually came up with it and I freaked out," she recalled. "I was like 'What?' I mean, I love it now but at the time I was like 'What? ROSÉ?' At first I was like, 'I sound like a grandma!'"

After she saw it onscreen, she said, "That's when I was like, 'OK, it looks nice.'"

BLACKPINK's new mini-album, Deadline, arrives Feb. 27.

