Rock your baby right: Backstreet Boys songs turned into lullabys

Parents everywhere will be singing, "Everybody, rock your baby right" after the release of the new album Lullaby Renditions of Backstreet Boys.

Rockabye Baby, the company that has released lullaby albums of music from artists ranging from Billie Eilish to Bruce Springsteen to Bad Bunny, has turned Backstreet's biggest hits into soothing, sweet instrumentals that will send your infant off to sleep thinking, "I want it that way."

Speaking of "I Want It That Way," you can hear the lullaby version of the group's signature hit now, ahead of the release of the album on Feb. 13.

Here's the track listing for Lullaby Renditions of Backstreet Boys:

"Everybody (Backstreet's Back)"

"I Want It That Way"

"As Long As You Love Me"

"Larger Than Life"

"Christmas Time"

"Just Want You To Know"

"Incomplete"

"All I Have To Give"

"Shape Of My Heart"

"Don't Go Breaking My Heart"

"Drowning"

"Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)"

"Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely"

