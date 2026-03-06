Rock Hall of Fame hosting Harry Styles Fan Day with Netflix screening

If you want to watch Harry Styles' new Netflix special on a really big screen, get yourself to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

The Hall is hosting a Harry Styles Fan Day on Sunday, complete with a screening of Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester. The Netflix concert film will document his Friday night show in Manchester, England, during which he'll debut music from his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

The Hall will also screen Harry's speech and performances from the 2019 Rock Hall induction ceremony — during which he ushered in his friend Stevie Nicks — as well as his performances on Saturday Night Live. Those will run in a loop from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. local time.

In addition, a Harry Styles "artifact" will be on display, and fans will be able to perform his songs with the Rock Hall House Band at the museum, where his music will be played throughout.

Meanwhile, Harry's show at Co-op Live in Manchester has some very strict rules. Since Netflix is recording the show, fans are prohibited from taking photos and video with cameras, smart glasses, smart watches and other recording devices. Their phones will be secured in bags to prevent their use, and anyone caught using a digital recording device may be asked to leave if they don't stop immediately.

So, how will fans brag about being at the most coveted gig of the year? They will receive one disposable camera per pair of tickets sold. Since those will need to be developed old-school style, they'll be available after the show.

