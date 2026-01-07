RAYE's 'Husband' hits Hot 100 high

Where is RAYE's "Husband?" It's nearing the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

With Christmas songs no longer on the chart, RAYE's hit "Where Is My Husband!" has made an impressive leap, jumping from #56 to #13. That marks the highest placement of her career, surpassing her previous peak at #22 with "Escapism" in 2023. Back in RAYE's native U.K., the song has already reached #1.

It's only one of many songs that have jumped up the chart following the departure of the holiday tunes Myles Smith's "Nice to Meet You" climbs to #26, marking its first time in the top 40. Max McNown's "Better You for Me (Brown Eyes)" rises to #32, giving Max his first top 40 hit as well.

Meanwhile, Olivia Dean's "A Couple Minutes" rises to #36, meaning the British star now has three songs in the top 40 simultaneously: "Man I Need" sits at #4, while "So Easy (To Fall in Love)" jumps to #14.

