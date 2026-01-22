RAYE announces her long-anticipated sophomore album, 'THIS MAY CONTAIN HOPE'

RAYE announced on Thursday that she will release her sophomore album, THIS MAY CONTAIN HOPE, on March 27.

The album is artistically set in four “seasons,” with each side of the vinyl being a different season, taking listeners on a journey from darkness and into light.

“Music is medicine, I’ve always said that. I guess I’m in the process of making medicine for myself that I can share with the world,” says RAYE. “I want us all to say to ourselves that it’s going to be all right, and I’m going to have faith in the seeds that I’ve planted beneath the snow. I wanted to create something that is a hug, bed or soft place for that person who needs it.”

The album announcement comes as RAYE was nominated for two BRIT Award nominations this week for her song “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

RAYE kicked off her 51-date sold-out arena tour, THIS TOUR MAY CONTAIN NEW MUSIC, on Thursday in Lodz, Poland. She will tour for nearly four months across Europe and the U.K. before heading to North America, where she will eventually be a special guest on Bruno Mars' The Romantic Tour for 27 shows this summer.

