Ravyn Lenae reveals her 'top, top, top' moment of 2025

Ravyn Lenae had a huge year: her song "Love Me Not" was a worldwide smash, she got to open for Sabrina Carpenter and Reneé Rapp and she headlined her own sold-out tour. But even with so many highlights, the singer says there's one specific thing that stood out for her as the #1 moment of 2025.

"I think the biggest highlight for me, being from Chicago, was playing Lollapalooza," she told ABC Audio at New York's Madison Square Garden on Friday. "I grew up going to that festival and seeing my favorite artists play. So that was top, top, top for me."

"There was a moment where I just looked up to the sky and thought about, you know, all the steps it took to get there," she added. "And you know, being in my city and my family's there, it just felt really emotional."

"Love Me Not," from her critically acclaimed second studio album, Bird's Eye, became a big hit after it was featured in a TikTok mashup that went viral. But Ravyn believes the appeal of the song is that it's timeless.

"Honestly I think the main thing -- or the main comment I get -- is that the song feels like it could be from any decade, from the fifties, sixties, seventies, eighties, nineties," she explained. "And I think when that happens, you have a song that bridges all types of people from everywhere, from any age. And I think that's what's so special about it."

You'll be able to see Ravyn sing "Love Me Not" on ABC's primetime special Jingle Ball 2025, airing Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. EST, and streaming the next day on Hulu.

