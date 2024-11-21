Post Malone, Teddy Swims, Noah Kahan, Shaboozey get spotlight at 58th annual CMA Awards

It may have been the Country Music Association Awards, but big-name pop stars were all over the stage at the annual ceremony, which aired live from Nashville on ABC Nov. 20.

Post Malone, who switched to country music this year, had multiple nominations going into the show, but he didn't win. However, he did have the honor of opening the show by singing his song "California Sober" with country superstar Chris Stapleton. Later, he sang his touching song "Yours," inspired by his young daughter.

Shaboozey, who had multiple nominations, also went home empty-handed, but he did perform his 18-week #1 hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," as well as a bit of his song "Highway."

Teddy Swims, decked out in a cowboy hat, fringed jacket and huge belt buckle, joined his old friend, country superstar Thomas Rhett, for a duet of Thomas' song "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman." The two then sang Teddy's hit "Lose Control" together.

Earlier this year, Noah Kahan sang with Kelsea Ballerini during the Academy of Country Music Awards. On Wednesday the two teamed up again to sing their duet "Cowboys Cry Too," which was nominated for Musical Event of the Year. It was Noah's latest live collaboration in a year that saw him singing onstage with everyone from James Bay, Hozier and Reneé Rapp to Olivia Rodrigo, The Lumineers, Gracie Abrams and his whole family.

Jelly Roll performed twice, singing his song "Liar" and joining legendary country duo Brooks & Dunn for their song "Believe."

Also on the CMAs, Post Malone's "I Had Some Help" duet partner Morgan Wallen was named Entertainer of the Year, the biggest award of the night, but he wasn't there to accept it.

